Charles Barkley Hints At The Possibility Of "Inside The NBA" Moving Under His Production Company

TNT appears to be losing the NBA, and Charles Barkley is upset and not about to back down. The NBA legend and commentator on the popular NBA studio show Inside The NBA appeared on The Dan Patrick Show on Thursday morning. He took some jabs at his parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery. He also floated an interesting idea. He said that in the event that TNT Sports loses the NBA rights, he has explored reassembling the program at his own production company.

Barkley added that he had spoken with Kenny Smith and Shaquille O'Neal, his co-hosts, about the idea. It should be noted that WBD holds the rights to Inside the NBA. Nevertheless, if Barkley were to succeed independently, he could be able to reassemble the show under a different moniker. It is a solution to many NBA fan's fears. The longtime program is beloved, and there has been a visible outpouring on social media celebrating and grieving the show as it looks likely next season will be its last. Charles Barkley is clearly fed up with the whole situation and is not afraid to let it show.

Charles Barkley May Have A Way To Save “Inside The NBA”

Charles Barkley said, “I have my own production company, I would love to do that if if we lose it [NBA rights],” Barkley said. “But I have definitely had — actually somebody suggested that to me, to be honest with you, on the internet — ‘so why doesn’t Charles Barkley sign these three, guys four guys total to his production company and sell it?’ I’m like, ‘That’s a great idea.'” it is a potential save that could actually work. Ernie Johnson would likely not be joining them as he stated he would remain at Turner Sports despite the NBA loss.

Barkley then went on to remark about the environment and mood around the studio. “Morale sucks, plain and simple. You know, I just feel so bad for the people I work with Dan,” Barkley said before criticizing his bosses at WBD. “These people I work with, they’ve screwed this thing up clearly. And we don’t have zero idea what’s going to happen. I don’t feel good. I’m not gonna lie, especially when they came out yesterday and said we bought college football. I was like, well damn, they could have used that money to buy the NBA.” Overall, there is a sad cloud around Inside the NBA. Let's hope they find a way to save the iconic basketball show.

