Dan Schneider Reacts To Lori Beteh Denberg Allegations

Business Insider released an exclusive interview with LoriDenberg on Tuesday, May 14. Denberg said during the talk that she acted in "All That" from 1994 until 1998. She also claimed that in 1995, when Schneider "preyed" on her for the first time, she was just 19 years old. Denberg clarified that she had been called to Schneider's office at the time. He is said to have eventually started showing her snippets of pornography throughout their talk. Among them supposedly involved a lady having oral sex with a donkey.

Schneider "lashed out at her on set, played porn for her on multiple occasions, and once initiated phone sex," Denberg claims, referring to Schneider's tenure at Nick. Denberg said that Schneider had "fondled and put his mouth on her breasts" once when he was perhaps 20 or 21 years old. Furthermore, he allegedly brought up her breast size disparities one evening when she was out to dinner with Nick writers, crew, and Schnieder. There are even more allegations thrown out by Denberg. Now, Dan Schneider has responded.

Dan Schneider Refutes Claims Made By Lori Denberg

In response to Denberg's charges, Schneider reportedly called them "wildly exaggerated," according to reports. Schneider also stated that Denberg's assertions were "in most cases, false." Schneider said that throughout his early Nick career, he "made mistakes and exhibited poor judgment." He cannot, however, offer an apology for deeds he did not do. He said, "If I did that with respect to Lori Beth, I sincerely apologize to her. But I cannot apologize for things I did not do." He continues to refute almost all claims against him after the "Quiet on Set" documentary dropped.

Schneider also reportedly sent a different statement to Business Insider in which he said Kate Taylor, the writer of the piece, worked as a producer on the newly released docuseries Quiet On Set. "[The fact she] would pursue allegations regarding what may have happened between adults nearly thirty years ago — only a week after I filed a defamation lawsuit accusing 'Quiet on Set' of being intentionally false and misleading — seems more than coincidental," Schneider told variety. Overall, this situation is still developing and only getting messier for everyone involved.

