"Zoey 101" Star Chris Massey's Mom Praises Dan Schneider Amid Nickelodeon Scandal, Blames Parents For Child Abuse

Quiet on Set gave viewers insight into the abuse endured by former child stars earlier this month, and there's still more to come as the next episodes air on Friday (March 22) and in early April. It's tragic to hear of what Drake Bell and other young actors dealt with while going to work and supporting their families, but many questions remain unanswered. For the most part, outsiders are wondering why anyone would let their kids spend time around Dan Schneider and his colleagues, though one well-seasoned industry mother doesn't think the producer is to blame.

Amid all the backlash coming Schneider's way, Angel Massey is speaking out online about her experience working with the defamed creative. Her son, Chris Massey, was cast in Zoey 101, on which he played Michael. "DAN SCHNEIDER, you are awesome. You are a genius," she wrote on Instagram over a photo of Chris and his former boss. "I can't thank this guy enough for the opportunity he gave my son @chrismasseytmb and my family. BLAME THE PARENTS," Angel declared, shifting the blame away from the accused abusers. "MY OPINION is ONE THOUSAND as it relates to what my opinion and experiences as it relate to this situation," she nonsensically added in her caption.

Angel Massey Thanks Dan Schneider for Giving Her Family an Opportunity

Interestingly, as @theneighborhoodtalk has pointed out, Angel is also the mother of Kyle Massey – best known for portraying Cory Baxter on That's So Raven and his own spinoff series. In the past, the Disney alum was charged with immoral contact of a minor after allegedly sending out inappropriate photos. Nevertheless, both Kyle and Angel deny the accusations.

When addressing the harrowing allegations that came out in the Quiet On Set documentary, Dan Schneider also denied any wrongdoing, though he did apologize for making staff members massage him. Read the industry executive's full response at the link below, and let us know if you agree with Angel Massey's take in the comments. For more music/pop culture news updates, check back in with HNHH later.

