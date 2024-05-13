Stormzy Launches His Merky FC Predator Soccer Boot With Adidas

Stormzy, the renowned U.K. grime artist, continues to leave his mark, this time in the world of soccer with his latest collaboration with Adidas. Recently, Stormzy unveiled his limited-edition boot, a special version of the iconic Adidas Predator boot. The striking black and yellow design prominently features the Merky FC logo, adding a touch of his signature style to the footwear. In a trailer released on Monday morning, Stormzy paid homage to South London's soccer heroes while introducing the new Adidas Merky FC boot. Describing the boot as "bright, powerful, clinical," Stormzy emphasized its potential to become an icon in the world of sports.

Scheduled for release on May 14, the Merky FC Predator boot arrives shortly after the launch of the Merky FC HQ, a multi-purpose center in Croydon, South London. This facility, located near Stormzy's childhood home, offers opportunities for individuals across football, music, and gaming. In addition to his collaboration with Adidas and the opening of the Merky FC HQ, Stormzy celebrated another sporting milestone. AFC Croydon Athletic, his hometown soccer team, achieved promotion following a playoff victory. This success comes less than a year after Stormzy took ownership of the club.

Merky FC Predator Boot

Expressing his pride in the team's achievements, Stormzy took to Instagram to share the news with his followers. "Seemed like a fairytale but here we are!" he wrote in the caption, reflecting on the remarkable journey of AFC Croydon Athletic under his leadership. The boots feature a dark grey and volt green color scheme, with Merky FC and Predator branding.

Adidas has revealed that the Merky FC Predator Soccer Boot will be released tomorrow, May 14th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

