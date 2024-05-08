"New York Undercover" Cast: Where Are They Now?

The popular police show New York Undercover ran on Fox between 1994 and 1999. Considered one of the '90s' serious television contenders by publications like Rolling Stone, this gritty drama held its own with Seinfeld. The day-to-day worlds of detectives J.C. Williams (Malik Yoba) and Eddie Torres (Michael DeLorenzo) captivated viewers. When Nina Moreno (Luna Lauren Vélez) entered New York Undercover in Season 2, the audience became invested in her and Torres’s budding romance. The drama unfolded against a soundscape of R&B and hip-hop music in Fox’s bid to connect with younger viewers. Think K-Ci & JoJo, Lost Boyz, 112, and Mary J. Blige.

The ABC network attempted a revival in 2019 but hit a dead end, leaving fans wondering what might happen. To everyone’s surprise, a 30th-anniversary reunion tour showcasing cast members and musical acts from the show was recently announced. Let’s take a moment to see what everyone’s been up to since 1999.

Michael DeLorenzo: From New York Detective to Musician

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 10: Director Michael DeLorenzo, poses at the National Lampoon Premiere of "One, Two, Many" at the Arclight Theatre, on April 10, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Michael DeLorenzo played the headstrong Eddie Torres, one-half of New York Undercover's central detective duo. His on-screen presence was mesmerizing, and his relationship with his father, a recovering addict, warmed hearts nationwide. Fans were heartbroken when he died in the line of duty during season 3’s finale.

Since New York Undercover’s wrap, DeLorenzo has continued to appear in television crime dramas like Numb3rs as well as numerous feature films. One of the most notable is 2013’s The Employer, which won him Best Supporting Actor at the LA Movie Awards. Moreover, DeLorenzo has worked as a music video director. He brought both Shantal’s “Come Get It” and Michael Makai’s “Hold On My Heart” to life. DeLorenzo also released his own album of original material in 2011 titled Rescue Me.

Malik Yoba: Crime Drama Star Survies Heart Surgery

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 01: Malik Yoba attends the celebration of Harry Belafonte's 95th Birthday with Social Justice Benefit at The Town Hall on March 01, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Malik Yoba starred as New York Undercover’s J.C. Williams, the only character to appear in every episode of the show. He was Torres’ cool-headed partner. Since the police drama ended, Yoba has kept busy. He’s appeared in notable television roles, excelling in three unforgettable crime dramas: Alphas, Designated Survivor, and Seven Seconds. He even created and starred in his own autobiographical play Harlem to Hollywood. In it, he performed original music and played a staggering 29 characters.

Born with a hereditary heart disease, Yoba underwent quadruple bypass surgery in 2019. The news shocked fans, but thankfully, Yoba bounced back with grace. He began consistently walking in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park for exercise and found others who wanted to join. The walks have become a therapeutic outlet for people, where they share their struggles and dreams.

Luna Lauren Vélez: A Storied Career in TV and Film

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 11: Luna Lauren Vélez attends the National Board Of Review 2024 Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on January 11, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for National Board of Review)

Playing the beloved detective Nina Moreno, Luna Lauren Vélez wooed fans during her New York Undercover days. On-screen, she would become Eddie Torres’ girlfriend, then his wife, and eventually his widow. After the show ended, Vélez acted in several high-profile series. Two of the most famous are her roles as Dr. Gloria Nathan in Oz and María LaGuerta in Dexter. Since 2010, she has appeared in 12 feature films, including voicing Rio Morales in the animated Spider-Verse movies. Most recently, Vélez has returned to television crime drama in East New York and American Rust. In the latter, she plays detective Angela Burgos alongside her co-star Jeff Daniels.

Patti D'Arbanville: New York Undercover's Lieutenant Retires

NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 29: Patti D'Arbanville attends the 10th Annual Collaborating for a Cure Gala to Benefit the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation at 69th Regiment Armory on November 29, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by Janette Pellegrini/WireImage)

On New York Undercover, Patti D’Arbanville played the by-the-book Lt. Virginia Cooper, commanding officer of the detective squad. She was a central figure in the series’ first three seasons and one of the series’ most veteran actors. She had her start in Andy Warhol projects, notably the 1973 film L'Amour.

When she was dropped from New York Undercover's cast after the crime drama’s third season, D'Arbanville continued in recurring television roles for the next 12 years on the programs Guiding Light, Third Watch, and Rescue Me. She also acted in feature films, most notably 2007’s Perfect Stranger, which starred Halle Berry and Bruce Willis. D’Arbanville’s acting career slowed down in the late 2010s. She made her last big appearances on a couple of episodes of The Sinner and Billions. From her Instagram feed, she’s been enjoying traveling through Italy and spending time with her grandchildren.