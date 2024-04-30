Kobe Bryant’s Former Friend Has Beef With The Late Superstar

Kobe Bryant is revered by NBA fans. After his tragic death, the outpouring of love from his peers and fans was felt around the NBA world. From his teammates to opponents to opposing fans, everyone recognized him as an important part of the NBA that would be missed. Now, his former friend is dissing him. Kevin Sanchez, who was good friends with Kobe, has spoken out against Bryant. Sanchez does not share the warm feelings or good memories everyone has of Kobe. Furthermore, Sanchez has nothing but beef for his former friend.

Kevin Sanchez and Kobe Bryant used to rap together in Philadelphia. Additionally, Sanchez was a big reason Kobe dropped a rap album back in the day. Sanchez went to prison and has now spoken about his experiences recently. He sat down for the “Blood on the Wire” podcast and spoke about his prison bid. Additionally, Sanchez also revealed the source of his animosity towards Kobe Bryant. Sanchez claims that Kobe never helped him financially after he was released from prison. He apparently thought his longtime friend would be there for him after everything they had been through. Furthermore, Sanchez says he felt abandoned by the late superstar.

Kobe Bryant's Former Friend Kevin Sanchez Calls Him A “Piece of Sh**”

Sanchez spoke on the show about his experience with Kobe after returning from prison. Additionally, he explained how he waited for Kobe when the Lakers had a road trip to Philadelphia. He said, "This is when I really found out he was a piece of s***," Sanchez said. "This right here is what made me be like 'you know what, f*** him.' I waited in the rain, it was freezing outside....waited out there the whole time freezing. I saw the little tour bus that [the LA Lakers] was in. I see Shannon Brown and a bunch of the players." He waited for Kobe to Get off the team bus. When Bryant did, Sanchez claimed that after he had called him, they had a conversation.

Sanchez asked for help getting stable after just bein released from prison with help getting employment. Sanchez says he received a phone number from Kobe, and they left it there. He didn't get Kobe on the other line when Sanchez called the number, but an assistant. Ultimately, Kobe never helped Sanchez. Sanchez also alleges that many members of Kobe Bryant’s family feel similar towards him. Overall, Kobe Bryant died over four years ago. Ultimately, it is an unfortunate situation, and it's a shame that stories like these from people in his past are coming out.

