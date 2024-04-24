Reggie Bush Is Officially Getting His 2005 Heisman Trophy Back After 14 years

Reggie Bush is reportedly getting his 2005 Heisman trophy back. The Heisman Trust has announced an official reinstatement for Bush today. The decision comes from a significant change in college athletics, specifically football. The penalties levied against Bush look, in retrospect, even more frivolous than they did in 2005. NIL has allowed athletes to receive money and gifts using their likeness. The new landscape of college football is a significant factor. Additionally, the amount of money being thrown around is the prime reason for the reversal on Reggie Bush's Heisman.

After enduring severe NCAA punishments, including allegations of illicit payments during his Trojans career, Bush voluntarily relinquished his Heisman Trophy in 2010. Now, in a long-overdue move, Bush is set to receive his original Heisman trophy, with USC receiving a replica. This decision, beginning with the 2024 season, also grants Bush invitations to all Heisman festivities. It's a decision that underscores the injustice Bush has faced, with his collegiate achievements often overshadowed by the controversy.

Reggie Bush Officially Reinstated By The Heisman Trust

"Personally, I'm thrilled to reunite with my fellow Heisman winners and be a part of the storied legacy of the Heisman Trophy, and I'm honored to return to the Heisman family," Bush said in a statement. "I also look forward to working together with the Heisman Trust to advance the values and mission of the organization." In 2020, the NCAA-mandated break between Bush and USC officially ended, and a year later, Bush made it known he wanted his Heisman back. His team reached out to the Heisman Trust to no avail. No progress was made as the Trust had refused Bush's request outright.

In August 2023, Bush made it known he was going to sue the NCAA for slander. The lawsuit would attempt to get his records restored and get him his Heisman back.Now it looks like the threat of legal action has spurred some change in attitude from the NCAA. Bush will now receive his trophy back. We don't know what this means for his ongoing lawsuit against the NCAA, but it might be resolved in the near future.

