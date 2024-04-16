Ella Purnell Net Worth 2024: What Is The "Fallout" Star Worth?

Ella Purnell is a talented English actress known for her compelling performances in cinema and television. She has quickly risen through the entertainment industry ranks and currently stars on the hit, Fallout. Her ability to embody diverse characters in various genres has made her a notable figure among her contemporaries. By 2024, Purnell's roles in acclaimed projects and her rising fame have led to a net worth of $3 million, as reported by CelebrityNetWorth.

Early Career & Breakthrough Roles

Kyle MacLachlan, Jonathan Nolan, Ella Purnell, Jennifer Salke, Mike Hopkins, Todd Howard and guests at the Los Angeles premiere of "Fallout" held at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on April 9, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Variety via Getty Images)

Ella Purnell's career began at a young age when she appeared in the film Never Let Me Go. It set the stage for her future in acting. Her early exposure to the film industry paved the way for more significant roles. These include her portrayal in Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children. This role, in particular, showcased her ability to lead in a major box office hit, earning her widespread recognition and acclaim. Her performance highlighted her versatility and talent and significantly boosted her career trajectory.

Continued Success In Film & Television

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 09: (L-R) Ella Purnell, Jaden Smith and Moisés Arias attend the world premiere of Prime Video's "Fallout" at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 09, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Building on her film success, Purnell expanded her horizons to include television, where she continued to impress audiences and critics alike. Her starring role in the series Sweetbitter was particularly noteworthy, allowing her to explore a complex character over multiple seasons. This part not only solidified her status as a rising star in Hollywood but also demonstrated her capability to carry a TV series, enhancing her marketability and appeal to a broader audience.

Recent Projects & Future Prospects

CANNES, FRANCE - APRIL 06: Winner of the Rising Star Award, Ella Purnell on stage during the. 7th Canneseries International Festival on April 06, 2024, also in Cannes, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage)

More recently, Ella Purnell has been involved in several high-profile projects that continue to build her portfolio and net worth. Her roles reflect a strategic approach to career development, opting for parts that challenge her as an actress and have the potential for critical and commercial success. These decisions ensure her continued relevance in the industry and steady financial growth.