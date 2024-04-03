Kid Cudi Flexes Painful Yet Stunning Head Tattoo

Kid Cudi is one of the most influential artists of this current generation. Overall, he delivered some classic albums, while also bringing a new sound to hip-hop. Artists like Travis Scott simply would not exist without Cudi and his influence. He even has his own personal style, which has helped set him apart from the rest. Oh, and he is also a successful actor on top of all of that. It just goes to show that Cudi is one of those once-in-a-lifetime artists who is able to touch the masses through his art.

Recently, Cudi hit up famous tattoo artist Docta Woo for some new ink. This time, Cudi got the tattoo on the top of his head. As you can imagine, this is one of the most famous places to get a tattoo. That said, the tattoo he got was incredibly intricate. From the galaxy on top to the mountainous landscape on the bottom, this is a tattoo to be extremely proud of. As he explains, it took a while for the whole thing to come together.

Kid Cudi Shows Off His New Ink

"A view into my mind..." Cudi wrote. "2 sessions, 12hrs total. This was something id been wantin to do for some years. My Dreamland, my world, my place, where all is right and peaceful. MAD CRAZY love to THE GENIUS, my brother Woo for always makin time and holding me down. U FUCKIN SNAPPED." Needless to say, Cudi is a trooper for sitting through all of this pain. Not everyone could do that. However, it seems like it was worth it for him.

