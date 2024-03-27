Toure Says Diddy Made A Sexual Pass On A Male Relative During An Internship: "We’ve Seen This Coming"

Toure says he's known about Diddy's behavior behind the scenes.

BYCole Blake
HBO Documentary Screening Of "Love Child"

Toure says Diddy made a sexual advance on one of his male relatives who was interning with the Bad Boy mogul over a decade ago. Toure recalled what he heard of the incident during a conversation with Joy Reid on her MSNBC show, The ReidOut, on Tuesday. Homeland Security officers raided Diddy's properties in Los Angeles and Miami one day earlier.

“I was personally disturbed many years ago,” Toure said. “I know this man well enough to call him and say, ‘Hey, I need a favor.’ This might have been 10, 12 years ago. I called him and said, ‘Hey, I have a family member who I want you to hire as an intern.’ I have never talked about this publicly. He said, ‘Yes.’ And they were flying around, on the jet, in the house, whatever. And then the internship stopped abruptly, like three or four months into it. I spoke to my family member like, ‘What happened?’ And they wouldn’t say. Years later, they finally came out — this is a male — and said that Puff had said, ‘Come home, stay the night with me or the internship is over.’ And they said, ‘Absolutely not.’ And the internship ended. From there I was like, ‘Oh! This is how it goes.’"

Read More: Toure Blames Rappers' Support For Donald Trump On Younger Generation's Lack Of "Political Spine"

Toure Visits SiriusXM's "Town Hall"

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 01: Toure takes part in SiriusXM's 'Town Hall' with L.A. Reid at the SiriusXM Studios on February 1, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Eisman/Getty Images)

Toure concluded: "So to hear that things went even further with potentially, allegedly, many other people … we feel like we’ve seen this coming.” Diddy’s lawyer, Aaron Dyer, denied the accusations against his client and addressed the raids in a statement on Tuesday. He described the actions of Homeland Security as a "gross overuse of military-level force." "There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name,” he said.

Toure Discusses Diddy's Sex Trafficking Investigation

Check out Toure's full comments on the investigation into Diddy's various allegations above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Toure and Diddy on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Mase Reacts To Diddy Home Raids: "Reparations Is Getting Closer"

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
recommended content
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 19, 2024Music50 Cent Teases "Diddy Do It?" Docuseries Following House Raids: "Gonna Break Records"
TimesTalks Presents: An Evening With Sean "Diddy" CombsMusicDiddy Home Raid: What We Know About The Federal Investigation Into The Music Mogul
Sean "Diddy" Combs, REVOLT, And AT&amp;T Host REVOLT Summit Kickoff Event At The Kings Theatre In New YorkMusicJoe Budden Responds To Scottie Beam Calling Him Out Over Diddy Silence: "I Fired You"
94th Annual Academy Awards - ShowMusicDiddy's L.A. & Miami Homes Raided By Feds Over Sex Trafficking Allegations: Report