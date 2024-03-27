Toure Says Diddy Made A Sexual Pass On A Male Relative During An Internship: "We’ve Seen This Coming"

Toure says Diddy made a sexual advance on one of his male relatives who was interning with the Bad Boy mogul over a decade ago. Toure recalled what he heard of the incident during a conversation with Joy Reid on her MSNBC show, The ReidOut, on Tuesday. Homeland Security officers raided Diddy's properties in Los Angeles and Miami one day earlier.

“I was personally disturbed many years ago,” Toure said. “I know this man well enough to call him and say, ‘Hey, I need a favor.’ This might have been 10, 12 years ago. I called him and said, ‘Hey, I have a family member who I want you to hire as an intern.’ I have never talked about this publicly. He said, ‘Yes.’ And they were flying around, on the jet, in the house, whatever. And then the internship stopped abruptly, like three or four months into it. I spoke to my family member like, ‘What happened?’ And they wouldn’t say. Years later, they finally came out — this is a male — and said that Puff had said, ‘Come home, stay the night with me or the internship is over.’ And they said, ‘Absolutely not.’ And the internship ended. From there I was like, ‘Oh! This is how it goes.’"

Read More: Toure Blames Rappers' Support For Donald Trump On Younger Generation's Lack Of "Political Spine"

Toure Visits SiriusXM's "Town Hall"

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 01: Toure takes part in SiriusXM's 'Town Hall' with L.A. Reid at the SiriusXM Studios on February 1, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Eisman/Getty Images)

Toure concluded: "So to hear that things went even further with potentially, allegedly, many other people … we feel like we’ve seen this coming.” Diddy’s lawyer, Aaron Dyer, denied the accusations against his client and addressed the raids in a statement on Tuesday. He described the actions of Homeland Security as a "gross overuse of military-level force." "There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name,” he said.

Toure Discusses Diddy's Sex Trafficking Investigation

Check out Toure's full comments on the investigation into Diddy's various allegations above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Toure and Diddy on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Mase Reacts To Diddy Home Raids: "Reparations Is Getting Closer"

[Via]