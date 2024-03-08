Tom Brady Cried During Deflategate Talks, Former Teammate Claims

Tom Brady reportedly "burst into tears" while denying having any part in Deflategate. The claim comes from Hall of Famer Darrelle Revis, who was on teh Patriots during that infamous season. "When Deflategate happened and Tom was the headliner of the whole situation, he addressed us as a team. He was actually bawling his eyes out in front of us," Revis said as part of a new Apple TV documentary about the Patriots dynasty. Team owner Robert Kraft referred to Deflategate as a "very tough time" for Brady.

Brady eventually received a four-game suspension for asking team managers to underinflate balls for a cold-weather AFC Championship Game against the Colts in early 2015. The Patriots would go on to win the Super Bowl against the Seahawks. The whole scandal unfolded like a soap opera. Brady was revealed to have multiple phones, including ones that were mysteriously shredded when investigators asked for them. Echoes of Deflategate reemerged last season when Bill Belichick copped to balls being underinflated against the Chiefs.

Read More: Tom Brady Runs Faster 40-Yard Dash Than His Combine Time

Gisele Bundchen Gets Emotional About Tom Brady Divorce, Dodges Questions About New Boyfriend

Meanwhile, Gisele Bundchen struggled to hold back tears as she spoke on the "transition" she was forced to make as her marriage to Brady fell apart in 2022. Despite the hardships she had undergone, Bundchen told Good Morning America's Robin Roberts that she didn't regret anything and referred to their children as her "ultimate blessing". The full interview between Bundchen and Roberts aired earlier this week.

However, one thing Bundchen refused to speak on was her new rumored boyfriend Joaquim Valente. Valente's name was never mentioned in the interview and Roberts noted that Bundchen had wanted to keep her private life private. Despite this, Bundchen did note that she was in a "new season" that she was "embracing head-on". Rumors have swirled about the exact circumstances that led to Bundchen and Valente getting together. The martial artist has been spotted leaving Bundchen's property numerous times over the last few months.

Read More: Tom Brady On Possibility Of Unretiring Again: "My Family Would Kill Me"

[via]