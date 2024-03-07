Ben Simmons Shut Down For The Season

After just 15 games, Ben Simmons is once again heading to the injured list. "Ben Simmons will remain out for the remainder of the season while he consults with specialists and explores treatment options for the nerve impingement in his lower back. Simmons, along with his representatives and Nets medical personnel, are currently in discussions with numerous experts to determine the course of action that will provide him with the best opportunity for long-term sustainable health," the Nets said in a statement.

Despite confidence that 2023/24 would be his comeback season, Simmons was stymied by a recurring back injury. This caused him to miss 38 games in the middle of the season. Furthermore, the same injury had led him to miss the five games prior to the Nets 86ing for the rest of the year. It remains to be seen what will what with the former No. 1 pick. He is a free agent after the 2024/25 season.

Cam'ron Makes On-Air Apology To Ben Simmons

With Simmons shut down after 15 games, his season will likely be remembered for his beef with Cam'ron. The altercation spurred a rare apology from Killa. The rapper and It Is What It Is host had previously insinuated that he and Simmons had gotten involved in an altercation. This reportedly occurred backstage during a Nets game. Cam'ron clarified that he misrepresented the situation and that he was sorry for doing that.

However, reaction to the apology was split. Many social media users were surprised that Cam'ron even had the capacity to apologize. This is given his history of verbose and unapologetic statements live on air. After all, this is the same man who responded to divorce drama by asking about the wife's cleavage and then getting a massage from her. However, the other set of responses were more expressing their surprise that Cam'ron had taken things as far as he had in the first place.

