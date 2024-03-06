LeBron James Drops "Chapter 2" Of Fashion Collab With Liverpool FC

LeBron James has released the second round of designs for his ongoing collab with Liverpool FC. The new drop includes a limited edition basketball jersey, soccer jersey, and a redesign of the Nike LeBrons. The overwhelming color used is teal to reflect the classic Liverpool away kit motif. The jerseys also carry references to Liverpool's "You'll Never Walk Alone" motto as well as LeBron's own "Strive For Greatness" mantra.

The fits were modeled by LeBron, Liverpool captain Virgil Van Dijk, women's vice-captain Taylor Hinds, as well as Alisson, Ryan Gravenberch, and Andy Robertson. "It's great to have worked together alongside LeBron to launch this collaboration. I'm excited for everyone to see what we've created," Van Dijk said. Liverpool currently have a one-point lead at the top of the Premier League, with the teams meeting for a crucial match this Sunday. Longtime Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has already announced that he intends to leave the club at the end of the season.

Elsewhere, LeBron James had a special postgame meetup in mind as he was spotted linking up with GloRilla after the Lakers routed the Pistons on in mid-February. LeBron stopped to take pictures with the Memphis femcee as well as enjoying a brief conversation with her. Furthermore, LeBron was also seen singing along to "Yeah, Glo!" when it was played over the Crypto.com Arena PA. Additionally, he was also reportedly seen dancing to more of her music in the locker room.

LeBron had a game-high 25 points as the Lakers handed Detroit their 45th loss of the season. However, LeBron was quieter elsewhere on the court, recording just 1 rebound and 8 assists. It's LeBron's lowest rebounding mark since he recorded no boards in a November game against Philadelphia. This season, LeBron is averaging 25.2/7.1/7.9 as the Lakers have see-sawed. However, he was still named an All-Star captain. The Lakers are 34-29 and 9th in the Western Conference.

