Shannon Sharpe Fans Rush To His Defense After Viral Video Leads To More Speculation On His Sexuality

Shannon Sharpe is someone who has become a massive media personality over the last couple of years. Overall, his success is very well deserved. He is someone who provides interesting analysis, and he never ceases to make people laugh. However, with this success has come a ton of jealousy from people who are supposed to be his peers. As we have seen, numerous comedians and podcast hosts have tried to call Sharpe gay. They have spread these rumors far and wide to the point where it is out of control.

Sharpe has been gracious in light of these rumors. He refuses to give into any of it, and he tries to pay it no mind. However, sometimes, things can take on a life of their own. For instance, over the weekend, Shannon posted a video of himself outside of a store. In this video, Sharpe is standing in a peculiar fashion. This subsequently led to people calling him words like "zesty." Furthermore, others tried to make the case that this is proof of him being in the closet. It was all very bizarre, and fans eventually rushed to his defense.

Shannon Sharpe Under More Scrutiny

In the bevy of tweets below, you can see people explaining why Shannon might be standing this way. Essentially, it likely stems from all of the injuries he has suffered during his career in the NFL. He has had hip surgeries and ankle repairs, which can make it difficult to walk normally. Unfortunately, some people would prefer to ignore these facts so they can push their own harmful narrative. That's the internet for you. It's not about what's true, but what is the most entertaining explanation.

Fans React

