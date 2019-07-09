A woman who saw Annabelle Comes Home had a terrifying experience in the theatre and unfortunately, it wasn't due to the film. According to Express, a British man who was in Thailand on vacation was found dead in a movie theatre during a viewing of Annabelle Comes Home, the latest film in The Conjuring universe. The woman seated next to him in the theatre discovered his lifeless body sitting next to him but only after the film was done.

Although the name of the man and woman haven't been revealed to the public yet, details regarding the deceased emerged. He was reportedly 77-years-old and could've been traveling to Thailand on his own. After the film was over, the man didn't get up out of his seat which prompted the woman to call for help. When paramedics arrived, the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

"They were in the cinema where the man died, and they were very upset," witness Monthira Phengrat said. "They were shocked by what had happened. Some people had been sitting near the dead man."

The man's cause of death hasn't been confirmed just yet but police said they don't believe there was any foul play involved.

"Police were notified of the death at 8 p.m. inside the cinema in a shopping mall," Lieutenant Colonel Polpattham Thammachat said. "From the preliminary investigation it was not known how the foreign man had died but doctors will conduct an autopsy to establish the true cause of death. We are not looking for anybody else connected to the death."