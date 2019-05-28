Annabelle Comes Home
- Society77-Year-Old Man Dies While Watching "Annabelle Comes Home" In TheatreA British man in Thailand was found dead in the theatre following a viewing of the latest "Conjuring" spin-off.By Aron A.
- Entertainment"Toy Story 4" Supersedes "Annabelle Comes Home" With $58.4 Million Box Office"Toy Story 4" is still in the lead.By Aida C.
- EntertainmentChucky Seemingly Decapitates Annabelle In Latest "Child's Play" PosterChucky isn't playing with the competitors.By Aron A.
- Entertainment"Annabelle Comes Home" Delivers Spooky New TrailerAnnabelle throws a house party. By Mitch Findlay