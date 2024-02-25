Kanye West Questions Fan's Religious Beliefs Over “Hellstar” Pants

A video of Kanye West questioning a fan’s religious beliefs is going viral on social media. The clip centers around a fan wearing a brand of clothing with “Hell” in the name. The video begins with Ye asking the fan about their pants.

“These are a new brand called ‘Hellstar,” the fan explains before West responds: “You believe in Jesus though right?” When No Jumper shared the fan’s video on Instagram, many users didn’t understand West’s behavior. “Wasn’t he jus on stage w carti,” one asked. Another remarked: “It’s just clothes what does wearing that gotta do with god??”

Kanye West Attends Champion's League Match

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 20: Kanye West is seen during the UEFA Champions League 2023/24 round of 16 first leg match between FC Internazionale and Atletico Madrid at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on February 20, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Mattia Ozbot - Inter/Inter via Getty Images)

West has been open about his dedication to the Christian faith for years. In 2019, he released the gospel album, Jesus Is King. Around the same time, he also hosted a weekly "Sunday Service" orchestration. Speaking with Vogue after the release of the project, West discussed how his infamous ego conflicts with his faith. "I thought I had it all figured out. [God has changed] everything, my ego... God put it all together. I’ll tell you what, when I don’t apply grace, I don’t get the results I’m looking for. Everything must be done with grace. That’s one of the things I pray for—and I need to pray for more,” he said. He added: "A lot of times, people try to point out the flaws of people who are Christian. But always remember, Christians are not Christ. We fall short. We all fall short of the glory."

Kanye West Questions Fan's Belief In God

The viral video of West comes after the release of his newest album with Ty Dolla Sign, Vultures 1. Be on the lookout for further updates on Kanye West on HotNewHipHop.

