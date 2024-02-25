Nike LeBron 4 Menace “Fruity Pebbles” Gets Release Date

The Nike LeBron 4 Menace, renowned for its prowess on the field, is launching in an exciting "Fruity Pebbles" colorway. This vibrant rendition pays homage to the beloved cereal brand, infusing a playful charm into the cleat's design. With its dynamic mix of bold colors and lively patterns, the "Fruity Pebbles" colorway promises to make a statement on the field, capturing attention with its eye-catching aesthetic.

Crafted to deliver exceptional performance, the LeBron 4 Menace seamlessly blends style with functionality. Its cutting-edge design and traction-boosting features have made it a preferred choice among athletes seeking peak performance. With its striking appearance and top-tier capabilities, the Nike LeBron 4 Menace in the "Fruity Pebbles" colorway will be a big favorite among football players and sneaker aficionados alike. Whether on the turf or off, this cleat offers a perfect fusion of style and functionality, showcasing LeBron James' enduring influence both on and off the court.

"Fruity Pebbles" Nike LeBron 4 Menace

Image via Nike

The cleats boast a vivid blue and purple sole, fitted with cleats to ensure optimal traction on the field. True to their name, the uppers of the sneakers mirror the iconic design of the beloved Fruity Pebbles cereal. Sporting a colorful and lively pattern reminiscent of the breakfast favorite, these cleats make a bold statement. Accentuated with blue laces and purple detailing near the top, the cleats feature a lot of vibrancy from every angle.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike LeBron 4 Menace “Fruity Pebbles” is going to be released on March 7th. Also, the retail price is expected to be $230 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

