Eddie Griffin Calls Shannon Sharpe Gay During Rant About Katt Williams

Eddie Griffin is a comedian who is not afraid to say how he feels about a particular situation. However, there is no doubt that this can lead to some bizarre rants and even some downright offensive ones. Overall, Griffin found himself in that territory recently while at a recent show. In the clip below, you can hear him talking about Katt Williams and how the comedian refuses to wear a dress. He even said that the two should go on a tour together that is based around their refusal to do such a thing.

“Me and Katt [are] the last two that ain’t wore a dress, n***a. I called that n**ga… and said, ‘N***a, let’s do the ‘Non-Wearing A Dress Tour.’ That s**t’ll be hot like a motherf*cker,’” Griffin explained. Furthermore, Griffing spoke on Club Shay Shay, the popular podcast hosted by Shannon Sharpe. Comedians like Mike Epps have accused Sharpe of being gay, and that is exactly what Griffin did. In fact, he called the show Club Gay Gay. Overall, it was a pretty hacky joke, but it certainly got some laughs.

Eddie Griffin Goes Off

Now that Shannon Sharpe is seeing success in the interview space, it seems like he is getting more hate than ever before. Sharpe never dealt with these kinds of rumors before. However, he is now experiencing a wave of accusations, simply because he is going viral almost every week with his interviews. He is the biggest person in the media right now, and it is clear that there are some who want to knock him off of that pedestal. For now, it seems like that will not be possible, at least not for now.

Let us know what you think of these comments from Griffin, down below. Do you think this crusade against Shannon is bizarre? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the entertainment world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite personalities and their upcoming projects.

