Mo'Nique Net Worth 2024: What Is The Comedy Icon Worth?

Mo'Nique, an iconic figure in the entertainment world, has made an indelible mark through her work as a comedian, actress, and activist. Her journey from the comedy clubs to the Oscars stage is a testament to her talent, resilience, and dedication to breaking barriers. As of 2024, Mo'Nique's net worth is estimated at $13 million, according to Eric Singer. This financial milestone reflects her diverse career spanning television, film, and the literary world, as well as her unyielding commitment to advocating for equality and fairness in Hollywood.

Breaking Ground In Comedy & Television

L-R Jenna von Oy, Dorien Wilson, Executive Producer Andrea Wiley, Creator / Executive Producer. Sara Finney-Johnson, Countess Vaughn James, Executive Producer Bill Boulware. Mo'Nique, Yvette Wilson, also Ken L. (Photo by Mathew Imaging/FilmMagic)

Mo'Nique's career took off in the late 1990s with her stand-up comedy, where her bold, unapologetic style quickly made her a standout performer. Her transition to television was marked by her role in the sitcom The Parkers, where she played the beloved character Nikki Parker. The show, which ran for five successful seasons, showcased Mo'Nique's comedic talent and her ability to connect with audiences on a personal level. Her work on The Parkers set the stage for future endeavors in television, including hosting her own late-night talk show, The Mo'Nique Show, further solidifying her place in the entertainment industry.

Acclaimed Film Performances

WESTWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 03: Mo'Nique attends the premiere of Universal's. "Almost Christmas" at Regency Village Theatre on November 3, 2016 also in Westwood, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage)

Mo'Nique's versatility as an actress was fully realized in her critically acclaimed performance in the 2009 film Precious. Her portrayal of Mary Lee Johnston, a troubled and abusive mother, earned her an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. This role also demonstrated Mo'Nique's extraordinary range and depth as an actress, challenging public perceptions. It further highlighted her ability to tackle complex characters with empathy and skill. Her performance in Precious is often cited as a groundbreaking moment in her career.

Additionally, Mo'Nique has been a vocal advocate for pay equity and representation in Hollywood. Her public stance against industry injustices has sparked important conversations about the value of Black actresses in cinema and the broader entertainment industry. Moreover, Mo'Nique has explored various entrepreneurial ventures. These include a successful book publication and a clothing line, contributing to her net worth and exemplifying her multifaceted career.

Legacy & Influence

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 29: Actress Mo'Nique (L) and husband. Sidney Hicks arrive for the New York screening of "Bessie" held at The Museum of Modern Art on. April 29, 2015 also in New York City. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/FilmMagic)

Overall, Mo'Nique's impact on the entertainment industry extends beyond her financial success. She has paved the way for upcoming comedians and actors, particularly women of color. She inspires them with her commitment to authenticity and justice. As she continues exploring new projects and platforms, Mo'Nique remains a significant figure in entertainment, celebrated for her talent and her role as a trailblazer and advocate for change.