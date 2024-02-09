Travis Kelce Ex Spotted With Jackson Mahomes

Kayla Nicole, the ex-girlfriend of Travis Kelce, was spotted spending nearly an hour with Jackson Mahomes at a Vegas casino this week. The pair were caught on camera chatting and seemingly swapping contact information in photos acquired by TMZ. Nicole was Kelce's longtime paramour before they broke up in 2022. Kelce would then go on to form a relationship with Taylor Swift.

Meanwhile, Mahomes, the controversial younger brother of the Chiefs QB, is coming off a major legal win. Last month, prosecutors filed a motion to dismiss three felony sexual battery charges from their case against Jackson Mahomes. Per TMZ's sources, the alleged victim has been uncooperative. This has meant that the prosecution has had to amend the scope of their investigation. The woman, a restaurant manager in Overland Park told prosecutors that she does not want to press charges. This was despite video evidence of the alleged assault emerging online. Furthermore, sources have gone as far as to say that the woman had threatened to say she had been untruthful about the assault and that her encounter with Mahomes had been wholly consensual.

Travis Kelce Ex Done With Athletes

Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole at the 11th Annual NFL Honors presented by Invisalign held at YouTube Theater on February 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Karl Walter/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Nicole recently revealed that she has some new dating preferences. Nicole said that after splitting with Kelce, she's mostly over athletes. "I'll never say never, but I fully, wholeheartedly believe that I am out of the athlete stage. I would love to just date someone that...I do think that I am attracted to men in positions of power. I also think that those types of men are attracted to me. So, I would love to date an executive of a record label or a movie producer so that we can go to sporting events. Let date night be courtside at the Lakers game, that’s my kind of guy," Nicole said on the Behind The Likes podcast. Despite this, Nicole did recently shoot her shot with Eagles QB Jalen Hurts.

Kelce and Nicole dated on and off for several years before finally calling it quits in 2022. Later, Nicole explained that she had had to remove Brittany Mahomes and other Chiefs-affiliated people from her social media because it was too painful for her to see them living their lives with Kelce and Kelce's new beau.

