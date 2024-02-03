Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD x Liverpool FC Gets A First Look

A new LeBron collab is here.

The Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD has garnered immense attention, not just for its cutting-edge design but also for its forthcoming collaboration with Liverpool FC, a partnership fueled by LeBron James' investment in the renowned football club. This collaboration marks a fascinating intersection between basketball and football, as LeBron's influence extends beyond the court. Further, he sneaker itself is a visual masterpiece, predominantly white with striking accents in bright blue and gold. The white base provides a clean and versatile canvas, while the bold blue and opulent gold details add a touch of sophistication and energy.

LeBron's involvement with Liverpool as an investor adds a personal dimension to this collaboration, creating a unique synergy between the worlds of basketball and football. The forthcoming release is anticipated to be more than just a footwear drop; it symbolizes the convergence of sports and style, celebrating the global impact of LeBron James and the enduring legacy of Liverpool FC. Overall, sneaker enthusiasts and sports fans alike eagerly await the arrival of the Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD and its exclusive collaboration with Liverpool FC.

Liverpool FC x Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a bright blue rubber sole and a clean white midsole. The uppers of the sneakers are constructed from a white mesh, with more white overlays. Further, a black Nike Swoosh is on the sides, with a smaller blue Swoosh as well. Finally, L.F.C. is featured, in gold, on the heels.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD x Liverpool FC will be released on March 7th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $170 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

