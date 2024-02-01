Mark Andrews Saves Woman's Life During Mid-Flight Medical Emergency

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews is being hailed as a hero after helping save a woman's life. During a flight from Baltimore to Phoenix, an unidentified woman suffered a medical emergency and became unresponsive. As onboard medical personnel feared the worst, unable to find a consistent pulse, Andrews offered the use of his diabetes testing kit. With the use of the kit, flight staff were able to stabilize the woman's heart until the flight could land. The was first made public by Baltimore resident Andrew Springs, who was also on the flight.

However, Andrews has waived off any hero labels for himself. "In addition to the fast-acting flight attendants, the real heroes are the nurse and doctor who also happened to be on the flight. Thankfully they were able to provide the woman the quick assistance she needed," Andrews said via a statement released by the Ravens.

Who Is Mark Andrews?

Mark Andrews is a three-time Pro Bowl tight end for the Ravens. He was also named to the All-Pro First Team in 2021. He was drafted by Baltimore in the third round of the 2018 draft. This followed a standout, and record-breaking, collegiate career at Oklahoma. Before declaring for the NFL Draft, he won the John Mulkey Award, awarded annually to the nation's best college tight end. Andrews was actually the second tight end the Ravens had taken in the draft, following Hayden Hurst in the first round.

Thanks to the run-first, Lamar Jackson era in Baltimore, Andrews has mostly played a role as a run blocker and utility specialist. However, he did notch a 1300-yard season in 2021. However, injury limited Andrews to just 10 regular-season in 2023. He returned for the Conference Championships. He recorded 2 catches for 15 yards in the loss to the Chiefs. Furthermore, as a Type-1 diabetic, Andrews has become a spokesperson for diabetes awareness. Andrews especially works with children and helps them understand how to learn to live with diabetes.

