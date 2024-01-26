Bizzy Bone Takes Shots At Lil Uzi Vert's "Just Wanna Rock" Dance Craze

In a surprising turn of events, Bizzy Bone, the legendary member of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, has voiced his disapproval of Lil Uzi Vert's viral dance craze, "Just Wanna Rock." The seasoned rapper didn't hold back, taking to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday (January 24) to express his candid thoughts on the trend, and the verdict is far from favorable. In a straightforward critique, Bizzy Bone didn't mince words. He labels the dance as "zesty." In the world of hip-hop, where trends often gain traction and influence, Bizzy Bone's comments provide a distinct perspective. Challenging the cool factor associated with Lil Uzi Vert's dance sensation.

In his Instagram Stories, Bizzy Bone directly addressed the issue, stating, "Imma say it. The dance is zesty. The Lil Uzi Vert dance is zesty. That’s why he made it up. To make ya’ll look zesty. No matter how hard you try you cannot make it look cool. You acting zesty, period." Moreover, the use of the term "zesty" in this context adds a layer of candidness to Bizzy Bone's critique. Suggesting that he perceives the dance as flamboyant. In addition to unconventional. "Love bizzy but these old niggas gotta chill man," one person commented. "Bizzy pushing that old rhetoric that we no longer have any use for," said someone else.

Bizzy Bone Expresses His Disproval

As Lil Uzi Vert's "Just Wanna Rock" dance continues to gain popularity on social media platforms, the artist's comments stand out as a notable dissenting opinion within the hip-hop community. The veteran artist's willingness to share his unfiltered perspective adds an intriguing element to the ongoing conversation surrounding the dance craze. It's not uncommon for artists to express their views on emerging trends, but Bizzy Bone's direct and unapologetic critique sets the stage for potential discussions within the hip-hop community. As fans and followers weigh in on the controversy, it remains to be seen how and if Lil Uzi Vert will respond to the critique. "No lies told…..you new dudes being groomed to be punks," someone agreed. "Ian sayin he wrong but callin niggas zesty then using period in the same sentence is crazy," someone else pointed out.

Moreover, in the ever-evolving landscape of hip-hop, trends and opinions collide. Bizzy Bone's stance adds a layer to the ongoing dialogue about what is considered cool and authentic within the genre. As the social media buzz around the dance craze continues, Bizzy Bone's critique has undeniably become a focal point. Prompting reflection and discussion within the hip-hop community. For the most part, Uzi has a large fan base who embraces him and ultimately, doesn't care if he's viewed as "zesty."

