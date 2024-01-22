Nike Pegasus Trail 4 “Give Her Flowers” Officially Unveiled

Step into the trail with style and a nod to success with the Nike Pegasus Trail 4, especially in the upcoming "Give Her Flowers" edition. These sneakers not only bring a breath of freshness to your outdoor adventures but also carry a meaningful touch, acknowledging women's achievements. The "Give Her Flowers" colorway features a clean sail hue, creating a relaxed and versatile look perfect for the rugged trails. Walking in these kicks feels easygoing – that's the laid-back style they deliver. Finally, the small red accents add a subtle pop of color, making a statement that's both stylish and understated.

Comfort and style seamlessly come together, making these kicks a perfect companion for your trail explorations. What makes these sneakers extra special is the acknowledgment of success, symbolized by the floral-inspired design. Sneakerheads and trailblazers alike are eagerly anticipating the release of these meaningful gems. Also, this pair is the perfect blend of simplicity, trail-ready style, and a nod to success for your feet. Overall, step into the outdoors with freshness, style, and meaningful design with these upcoming kicks.

“Give Her Flowers” Nike Pegasus Trail 4

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a light bone rubber sole and a sail midsole with floral details. The uppers are constructed from a light bone material, and a Nike Swoosh outlined in sail is present. Next, red details include the branding on the tongue, the insoles, and a small tab on the rubber sole.’

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Pegasus Trail 4 “Give Her Flowers” will be released on March 8th, 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

