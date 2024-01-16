Air Jordan 6 "Olympic" Gets Rumored Release Date

Overall, one of the best Jumpman sneakers ever created would have to be the Air Jordan 6. There is good reason for how lauded this shoe is. Aside from how great the silhouette looks, it was the first shoe that Michael Jordan won an NBA title in. He wore this shoe in his sixth NBA season and it capped off the title in 1991. Over the years, Jumpman has certainly capitalized on this historical fact, and it has led to some truly fantastic offerings. One such model is the "Olympic" colorway from all the way back in 2000.

If you know anything about Jordan Brand, it is that they love to come through with some retros every now and again. Overall, it is easy to see why they do this. It always leads to a lot of sales, and fans adore it when the brand plays the hits. Well, in 2024, the "Olympic" Air Jordan 6 is going to be making a comeback. This is incredible news for fans. The Olympics in Paris will take place this Summer, and this model will prove to be a great option for those who want to cheer on their country.

"Olympic" Air Jordan 6"

Image via Sneaker Bar Detroit

Firstly, the sneaker has a base that is comprised of some white overlays and even some navy blue panels on the side panels and toe box. Secondly, there is a midsole that has white and blue on it. Lastly, there is a hint of red at the top thanks to the lace lock. Overall, it is a great color scheme that stands the test of time.

More Photos

According to sneakerfiles.com and @zsneakerheadz, this new sneaker is going to be dropping July 20th of this year. Furthermore, the shoe is going to be sold for the Air Jordan 6 standard price of $200 USD. Let us know what you think of these kicks, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will continue to bring you the biggest upcoming releases.

Image via Sneaker Bar Detroit

Image via Sneaker Bar Detroit

