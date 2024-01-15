Draymond Green To Return To Warriors' Lineup On Monday: Report

Draymond Green will reportedly be returning to the Golden State Warriors' lineup on Monday night as the team takes on the Memphis Grizzlies on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The NBA suspended Green indefinitely, back in December after he hit Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic. He was cleared to return after 13 games but has missed an additional three while getting back into playing shape. He's been weightlifting, practicing, and scrimmaging over the last week.

During his time away from the team, Green admitted that he considered retiring until NBA Commissioner Adam Silver convinced him overwise. "I told him, ‘Adam this is too much for me. … This is too much. It’s all becoming too much for me — and I’m going to retire,’" he recalled on his podcast. "And Adam said, ‘You’re making a very rash decision and I won’t let you do that.'"

Draymond Green Watches The Warriors With His Teammates

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 13: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors reacts with his teammates in the second half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on January 13, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Warriors Head Coach Steve Ker said that Green recognizes the importance of this moment in his career during an appearance on 95.7 The Game's Willard and Dibs. "I think Draymond knows his career is on the line. It really is," Kerr said, as caught by NBC Sports. "Based on what's happened over the last year, based on the recent suspension, based on everything that's gone on -- I think he recognizes that it is different this time. This wasn't a suspension for getting too many technicals. This wasn't a suspension for one Flagrant foul. This was different. This really put him on notice. He's put himself on notice. That's what makes this different. And that's why his response has to be what it's got to be."

In Green's absence, the Warriors have posted an 8-8 record. For the season, they sit at 19-21, leaving them in 12th place in the Western Conference. Green is averaging 9.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.8 assists. Be on the lookout for further updates on Draymond Green on HotNewHipHop.

