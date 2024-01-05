Joe Rogan Extends An Invite To Katt Williams After Being Mentioned On "Club Shay Shay"

Joe Rogan is easily one of the biggest podcasters in the history of the game. Overall, he has had some absolutely monstrous deals with the likes of Spotify. Furthermore, he has had huge guests on his show, including Kanye West. Rogan continues to have big guests on and while he may bring about controversy, people still listen. Recently, however, he was mentioned on Club Shay Shay during the now infamous Katt Williams interview. The words were not exactly complimentary.

Essentially, Williams said that Rogan would not have him on his show. Instead, Rogan would prefer to just have the same six comedians on, who Williams believes are not that funny. Shannon Sharpe thought that was pretty funny, and the conversation continued. Although Rogan was just a small portion of the podcast, the comedian decided to respond regardless. Below, you can see that he would actually love to sit down with Williams.

Joe Rogan Speaks

"I love Katt," Rogan began. "He's one of my favorite comics and I'd love to have him on. We talk about him all the time. If he's down, I'll make it happen." Many felt like Rogan was trying to capitalize on the situation. However, he was mentioned by name so it is only fair that he responds. For now, it seems unlikely that Williams would want to do this podcast. Although if he ends up going back on that, then this could prove to be a lucrative episode for Rogan. While Williams is mostly done airing out grievances, he may very well come through with some great stories. Either way, it would prove to be a lot of fun.

