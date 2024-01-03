Avelino Comes Into The New Year Scorching Hot On "2024 Freestyle"

The UK’s hip-hop scene continues to thrive but one artist who has paid his dues and undoubtedly deserves all of the flowers is Avelino. The Tottenham-based MC has spent the past decade applying pressure. In recent years, he’s finally begun to gain his rightful recognition with a string of excellent bodies of work. 2023 was a particularly busy stretch with the release of his album, God Save The Streets, and the plethora of records he dropped afterward including a number of loose freestyles.

It appears that the momentum will remain high throughout 2024, as the MC just released a new freestyle to commemorate the new year. Aptly titled, “2024 Freestyle,” Avelino takes on the hypnotic production of Hit-Boy’s “Composure” for his latest offering (the two previously worked together on Hit-Boy’s “2 Certified”). The meditative beat provides plenty of room for Avelino to showcase his lyrical aptitude and effortless flows where he reflects on the wins of 2023 and the moves he plans to make this year. It’s another incredible showing of Avelino’s strengths as an MC; the versatility with which he approaches his craft that finds him smoothly transitioning from high-octane grime production to eloquent soulful sounds.

Read More: 7 Rappers From London You Should Be Listening To

Avelino Kicks Off 2024 On A High Note

At the end of “2024 Freestyle,” Avelino reflects on the release of God Save The Streets, which he describes as being 10 years in the making. The rapper’s latest project boasted 12 songs in total with several high-profile features from the grime and drill scene. He linked up with Wretch 32, who he worked alongside on Young Fire, Old Flame, as well as RA, Backroad Gee, Tiggs The Author, and more.

Avelino might not be a household name just yet but his prolific output indicates that he won’t stop until he is. With the release of “2024 Freestyle,” we could imagine that he has a lot more in store for the remainder of the year. The North London native previously unveiled “50 Years Of Hip-Hop Freestyle” to honor the genre’s year-long celebrations. Check his new freestyle above and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

I got sick and tired of being ill-advised

Flew straight, now I'm migrating for the winter time

Bro's in the wing for flying birds, now he can't even fly

Read More: Hit-Boy Is Much More Than A Producer On "Surf Or Drown"

