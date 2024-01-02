Dwight Howard Signs New Basketball Contract: Details

Howard is going to continue playing overseas.

Dwight Howard is someone who has been involved in quite a bit of controversy as of late. Overall, he is someone who has been accused of sexual assault and coercive behaviors. Although he has denied any wrongdoing, there is still a lot of speculation surrounding him. In the midst of all of this, he has tried to continue his basketball career. Unfortunately for him, he has not been able to keep stable employment. While he was able to play a bit in Taiwan, he has not been able to make it back to the NBA.

However, Howard did get a bit of good news recently. According to Shams Charania, the former NBA star has found a new place to play. Essentially, he will play for a club called Strong Group which is based in the Philippines. The team is set to play in the Dubai International Basketball Championship, which is a two-week tournament-style event. Overall, this is not the biggest look, although it is one that allows him to continue his basketball playing endeavors.

Dwight Howard Goes On New Journey

At this stage, there is no telling whether or not this will actually help him achieve his goal of getting back to the NBA. Based on the allegations surrounding his name, and the amount of time he has been gone, it seems unlikely he will ever return. However, playing overseas has certainly helped him expand his brand and his fanbase. Plenty of players have gone overseas and have had a lot of success. It seems as though Howard is seeing that first-hand. Whether or not he chooses to continue in the Philippines after this tournament, remains to be seen.

Let us know what you think of this move for Howard, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite athletes and their ongoing moves. 2024 should be a great year for the sports world.

