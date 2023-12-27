Udonis Haslem Speaks On Shading Bill Russell

Udonis Haslem used a recent podcast appearance to explain a story from Bam Adebayo about saying "F-ck Bill Russell" before a game against the Celtics. "I had to repent that. I love Bill. There's no disrespect to Bill. I love Bill. He just caught that stray," Haslem admitted. However, he went on to explain that it wasn't a pointed comment. Instead, it was an off-handed remark as part of a large rallying cry about the Boston-Miami rivalry.

"Will you ever see a Miami Heat jersey in hanging the Boston rafters? Ever? In life? I wouldn't give a f-ck if a Miami Heat player was on the basketball. Who's that motherf-cker on the basketball? What's his name? Jerry West. That motherf-cker played for the Heat, he would never hang in the rafters. He would never. They would never hang Jerry West's Miami Heat jersey in the Boston rafters. Never in life. Respect to Bill Russell. I love him. Why the f-cker he got to hang in here?" Haslem explained.

Bill Russell Rookie Card Sells For $660,000

Earlier this year, in an auction conducted by PWCC Marketplace, a 1957 Topps Bill Russell rookie card sold for $660,000. Not only does it break the record for a Bill Russell card, but it also becomes the third-highest-selling pre-1980s basketball card. The only cards to sell for more money are a 1961 Wilt Chamberlain rookie card ($670,000, June 2022) and a 1948 George Mikan card ($800,000, March 2022).

Russell's memorabilia was a rarity until fairly recently. In 2021, he facilitated the auction of more than 700 items from his Hall of Fame career. Sold between December 2021 and April 2022, the auction's total profits were in excess of $9 million. This included $1 million for a game-worn jersey from the series-clinching win of the 1969 Finals. The profits were sent to a number of Boston-area charities, including Russell's own non-profit, Mentor. However, if the past is anything to go by, the current record will not stand for long. Especially after Russell's death, the value of his memorabilia has spiked.

