Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Hospitalized After Shattering Hip At Concert

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar recently stepped out for a concert in LA, but unfortunately, he ended up taking a pretty serious spill. The former NBA star reportedly shattered his hip after falling on the floor and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. It remains unclear what concert the 76-year-old was attending, but rep Deborah Morales has confirmed that the incident took place last night (December 15).

Once he arrived at the hospital, it was determined that he had a broken hip, but no further details of his condition are known at the time of writing. “We are all deeply appreciative of all the support for Kareem," Morales says. "Especially from the Los Angeles Fire Department who assisted Kareem on site and the amazing medical team and doctors at UCLA Hospital who are taking great care of Kareem now.” While she didn't give fans an update on his current condition, Morales' statements lead them to believe he's going to be okay.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar "Deeply Appreciative" Of LA Fire Department & Hospital Staff

Los Angeles Lakers great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar attends the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies basketball game at Staples Center on February 21, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork S. Djansezian/Getty Images)

The six-time MVP has dealt with some other health complications in the past, including chronic myeloid leukemia as well as prostate cancer, which he's since beaten. He reflected on learning he had leukemia in 2008 after experiencing hot flashes during a 2018 interview with PEOPLE. He described feeling “very lucky” to be a survivor, detailing his treatment at the time.

“I feel fine, and I’m very fortunate to benefit from the medical research that enable the targeted drugs to deal with the types of leukemia that I possess,” he shared. “I’m very happy to be here and very happy to be participating.” He added that while there's no real remission with leukemia, he does his best to make the most of his time. “I try to enjoy my life,” he explained. “I’m just trying to hang on here, and every day is blessing.” What do you think of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's recent incident? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

