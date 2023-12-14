Westside Connection: Where Are They Now?

Westside Connection stands as one of rap's most successful supergroups, with their two albums becoming RIAA-certified platinum and gold, respectively. The group, which consists of Ice Cube, Mack 10, and WC, disbanded in 2005, though rumors of a reunion have circulated periodically ever since. Despite their natural chemistry on the mic, the three West Coast rappers haven't released new music as a group since 2003. With over two decades since the trio have performed together, many fans have wondered what the members have been up to since the group disbanded.

Ice Cube

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - DECEMBER 05: Ice Cube performs on stage at The OVO Hydro on December 05, 2023 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns)

Even before linking up with his Westside Connection compatriots, Ice Cube was a certified iconoclast in the hip-hop world. Since the group disbanded in 2005 the former NWA rapper has released 4 solo albums and 1 under a new group, Mount Westmore. True to its name, Mount Westmore serves as a veritable Mount Rushmore of West Coast rappers, with Snoop Dogg, E-40, and Too $hort joining Cube on the mic.

Ice Cube has also maintained an incredible career in film and television, maintaining nearly 100 credits on IMDb, including half a dozen projects in various stages of active production. Since parting ways with his Westside Connection peers, Ice Cube has appeared in First Sunday, Lottery Ticket, and the 21 Jump Street films. He has also starred alongside Kevin Hart in several films including the two Ride Along movies. Additionally, he's also embarked into the worlds of sports as the as the CEO and co-founder of the Big3. While both Mack 10 and WC have solidified their place in music, neither have become world-renowned household names like Ice Cube.

Mack 10

LONG BEACH, CA - JULY 07: Rapper Mack 10 performs onstage during the Summertime in the LBC music festival on July 7, 2018 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Mack 10 has released 2 solo albums and 1 album in collaboration with Glasses Malone since Westside Connection ended their run. While the rapper hasn't had the same success in front of the camera as Ice Cube, he has appeared in a handful of feature films, including 2006's It Ain't Easy and 2011's Budz House. Mack was also largely responsible for the rift which split the famed rap group apart.

According to interviews, Westside Connection's downfall was due to a disagreement of some sort between Mack 10 and Ice Cube's brother-in-law. It seems as though Ice Cube's unnamed family member had a business disagreement with Mack 10 which resulted in a physical altercation of some sort. In a 2020 interview with VladTV, Mack 10 explained "There was conflict but I went to Cube about 4 or 5 times before the conflict jumped off." Unfortunately, the conflict sparked an argument between Mack 10 and Ice Cube that still to this day has never been resolved.

WC

ONTARIO, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 19: Rapper WC of Westside Connection performs onstage during the High Hopes Concert Series produced by Bobby Dee Presents at Toyota Arena on November 19, 2022 in Ontario, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Of the three rappers responsible for bringing the group to life, none have been more vocal about constructing a Westside Connection reunion than WC. Like the other members, WC has continued to release music as a solo artist since the group split, resulting in 2 solo albums, and 1 in collaboration with West Coast legend Daz Dillinger. Outside of music, he also served as a dialect coach for Damson Idris in preparation for his role as Franklin Saint in Snowfall.

By all accounts, WC had nothing to do with the feud between Ice Cube and Mack 10 and has served as something of a neutral party between the two ever since. The rapper has continued to play Westside Connection tracks at his solo concerts, resulting in massive fanfare from the crowds in attendance.

Reports circulated that WC had considered relaunching the Westside Connection group back in 2008, with Ice Cube and The Game in place of Mack 10, though those rumors were never confirmed. Ultimately, Ice Cube has expressed as recently as 2023 that he has no interest in a Westside Connection reunion.