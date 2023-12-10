Nike Air Max 1 ’86 Powerwall “BRS” Dropping In 2024

The Nike Air Max 1 Powerwall is a sought-after sneaker collection revered for its diverse colorways and iconic design. Among its upcoming releases, the "BRS" colorway stands out, drawing inspiration from the original Blue Ribbon Sports store. This edition pays homage to Nike's roots, featuring a blend of green and brown hues that echo the brand's early days. The "BRS" colorway holds historical significance, reflecting the early days of Nike and its evolution into a global powerhouse.

With its classic color combination, this release encapsulates the essence of nostalgia while offering a timeless style statement. Sneaker enthusiasts and collectors eagerly anticipate this edition for its historical tribute and unique design. Nike's attention to detail and commitment to quality shine through in the Air Max 1 Powerwall series, ensuring each release maintains the sneaker's legacy. The "BRS" colorway, set to hit shelves soon, is poised to captivate fans with its connection to Nike's beginnings and its classic yet contemporary appeal. This edition stands as a symbol of Nike's journey and its enduring impact on sneaker culture.

Read More: Nike Air Griffey Max 1 “Miami Hurricanes” Officially Revealed

"BRS" Nike Air Max 1 ’86 Powerwall

Image via bubblekoppe

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole with a sail midsole that of course, features an air bubble. A green mesh constructs the base of the uppers, with brown and grey suede overlays dominating the rest. A vibrant red Nike Swoosh is featured on the sides. Also, light green laces and vintage Nike branding complete the design. Finally, green Nike branding is located on the heels. Overall, this pair is definitely a throwback and will invoke nostalgia.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max 1 ’86 Powerwall “BRS” will be released in the Fall of 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via bubblekoppe

Image via bubblekoppe

Read More: Nike Dunk Low “Valentine’s Day” Drop Details

[Via]