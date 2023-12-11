UFC's Jamahal Hill Arrested: What We Know

Jamahal Hill is the former, and perhaps future champion of the UFC Light Heavyweight division. Unfortunately, his extracurricular activities at home may soon tarnish his record in the ring. TMZ reports that the UFC legend has been arrested and is currently facing misdemeanor domestic violence charges. Hill, who maintains his innocence, was booked in a Kent County Michigan jail on Monday, November 27, and reportedly released on the same day.

Jamahal Hill Allegedly Assaulted His Brother

Hill and his older brother, James Anthony Hill Jr., were allegedly involved in the incident. Initially reported as a resident or former resident of Jamahal's Michigan home, James was part of the reported incident which took place on November 27. State prosecutors have charged Jamahal Hill with a single count of misdemeanor aggravated domestic violence. Additionally, the charges claim that the UFC fighter inflicted "serious or aggravated injury" upon James Anthony Jr.

The brothers were embroiled in a series of disputes leading up to the alleged incident. However, some details remain murky and left to rumor. Some disputes involved simple household matters, such as cleaning out a chest freezer in the home's garage. Other reports suggested the incident occurred following texts and unfavorable comments Jamahal allegedly made about other family members.

The Altercation Allegedly Began Over A Cleaning Dispute

According to court documents regarding the situation, Jamahal Hill tasked his brother with cleaning his home for a price of $300 cash. The cleaning was completed in full, except for the garage freezer. The freezer was apparently full of food which had spoiled when the home went without power, resulting in a foul odor. After arguing about the cleanliness of the house, Jamahal allegedly requested half his money back for a job not finished.

James Anthony Hill Jr. allegedly showed back up to complete the cleaning, only to become embroiled in another argument, regarding a text conversation that took place over Thanksgiving week. As the discussion continued to escalate, the pair allegedly exchanged blows, resulting in James Anthony's face becoming quite swollen, and losing a tooth. Hill is expected to return to court in January to answer for these charges.

Jamahal Hill Voraciously Denies These Allegations

Hill's representative from Suckerpunch Entertainment, Brian Butler, has released a statement following the arrest to the MMA community. In the statement, Butler claims “The recent ‘clickbait’ headlines about Jamahal Hill were based on an alleged dispute between him and his older brother." Butler continued “Jamahal adamantly maintains his innocence and denies the false accusations. We will not be commenting anymore about this until the truth comes out in court.”

This story is sure to develop further in the coming weeks, as the Hill brothers prepare to go to court. UFC reps have not yet made any official changes to Hill's fight schedule, and are likely waiting for additional information. For now, this is all we know regarding the alleged incident between Jamahal Hill and his brother in Michigan.

