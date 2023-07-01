Jamahal Hill has officially relinquished his UFC light heavyweight title after rupturing his Achilles during a pick-up basketball game. Hill had served as the division champion since a unanimous decision win over Glover Teixeira at UFC 283 in January 2023.

“I have unfortunately suffered an injury,” Hill said. “I’ve ruptured my Achilles’ [tendon]. It’s just one of those things that happens, it’s a tough injury. It’s one that will require surgery and will require time and rehab and things for me to be out for a while. Also with that, I was given an opportunity. I was given a blessing that came at the misfortune of someone else. Jiri Prochazka was the champion, he suffered an injury as these things happen. He gave up the belt and allowed for others to not hold the division. To keep the division moving forward. To keep entertaining, [and] to make sure the people had a champion. I’ll do the same.”

UFC Searches For A New Champion

With Hill stepping aside for the time being, it leaves UFC with a vacant belt. There is only currently scheduled light heavyweight bout at the time of writing. Former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz, who fought for the vacant title in December 2022, has a fight at the end of July. Blachowicz, ESPN‘s #2 fighter in the division, feels like a natural choice for a title fight. While his July 29 opponent, Alex Pereira is a former middleweight champion, it doesn’t feel like the UFC will want to rush into a title fight. However, potentially a Blachowicz-Pereira rematch could have the belt on the line.

Furthermore, Jiri Prochazka is expected to return from his title-vacating injury by the end of 2023. There had been talk of a Hill-Prochazka fight to crown a “true” champion but obviously, that’s out of the question. Most likely, there will be a title fight between Blachowicz and Prochazka before the end of the year. Furthermore, Hill will then likely fight the reigning champion when he returns from injury. However, it’s far from ideal for the UFC with yet another “injury-vacated” title to deal with in such a short space of time.

