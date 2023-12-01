Ice-T To Finally Cameo On "Rick & Morty"

Ice-T will finally appear on Rick & Morty, eight years after Dan Harmon voiced a parody version of the actor and rapper. Ice will appear in this week's episode, voicing a character named "Magma Q". Based on the naming convention, the character appears to be a member of the same elemental alphabet race as "Water-T", the Ice parody Harmon voiced back in season 2. However, Ice has repeatedly taken to social media to shoutout the show for his season 2 portrayal.

However, getting the actual Ice-T on the show has long been a goal of Harmon's. “I love Ice-T and it would be a fantasy come true to have him come and do Ice-T or Water-T or any other character. He could be Vice President or whatever. It would be great to work with him sometime. I love his voice. That’s why I do a dumb impression of it," Harmon said.

Rick & Morty Going Strong Without Justin Roiland

Of course, a major shakeup occurred before the current season of Rick & Morty. Justin Roiland, the show's co-creator and voice of many of the show's principal characters, was removed after facing allegations of domestic violence. While the charges against Roiland were dropped, he has not rejoined many of the projects he was removed from. Instead, Rick and Morty are now voiced by separate actors. Ian Cardoni now plays Rick while Morty is portrayed by Harry Belden. Fans have largely been receptive to the change.

The season has been more of the same wacky shenanigans that fans have come to expect from the show. However, the formula appears to be starting to tire with audiences. The season currently holds a 44% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It's unclear, however, if this is a genuine reflection of the show or a protest by Justin Roiland loyalists. While the new voices have been mostly well-received, some have called them "weird". Meanwhile, others have railed against what they see as an example of "cancel culture".

