Von Miller Surrenders To Police, Bond Set At $5000

Von Miller surrendered to police on Thursday afternoon after a warrant for his arrest was issued on Wednesday. Per TMZ, Miller was booked around 4pm Central on Thursday and released on bond soon after. According to ESPN, Miller's bond was set at $5000. He had been wanted by police in Texas since late morning Wednesday after they responded to a "major disturbance call" concerning Miller and his pregnant partner. According to an affidavit, an argument about Miller's partner's travel plans had allegedly turned violent. Miller allegedly shoved her, pulled her hair, and placed his hands around her neck on two separate occasions.

Miller is currently on a bye week and returned to his home state of Texas during the time off from the Bills. Both the Bills and the NFL have since released statements, acknowledging the arrest and stating that they were investigating the allegations. Miller was previously investigated on similar accusations in Colorado in 2021. However, that inquiry did not lead to any sort of formal police intervention.

Von Miller Disrupts Bills' Bye Week

A court date has not reportedly been set for Miller at this time. As a result, his current status with the Bills is unknown. Buffalo is due to face the Chiefs on December 10. Whether Miller will be joining the team for that road game remains to be seen. He played 21 snaps in the Bills' loss to the Eagles on Sunday. Miller, who signed a six-year deal with the Buffalo in 2022, continues to play limited snap counts as he rehabs from an ACL tear. Across eight games this season, Miller has recorded two total tackles.

Furthermore, it's unknown if he will remain in Texas for the time being. The report of his assault by his alleged victim paints a disturbing picture. According to the alleged victim, Miller had demanded that she leave their shared apartment as a result of their argument. However, she claims that as she tried to collect her things, Miller repeatedly assaulted her and smashed her laptop. Miller himself is set to release any sort of statement regarding the matter and his current whereabouts are unknown. Miller and his alleged victim share two children together.

