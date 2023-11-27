Nike KD 16 “B.A.D.” Coming Very Soon

This Nike KD 16, a tribute to Kevin Durant's beloved grandmother Barbara A. Davis, holds a heartfelt significance. Its upcoming "B.A.D" colorway represents more than just style; it represents a story. This vibrant shoe, dressed entirely in a lively purple, symbolizes the vibrant spirit and memory of Davis, who passed away in 2022. Durant's connection to his grandmother was profound, and the design of the KD 16 resonates deeply with this bond. Its sleek silhouette and eye-catching color not only embody Durant's on-court style but also honor the values and love shared within his family.

The all-purple aesthetic of the "B.A.D" colorway exudes a sense of boldness and uniqueness, mirroring Davis's vibrant personality and leaving a lasting impression on the court. Beyond being a basketball shoe, the KD 16 becomes a canvas for remembrance and celebration, allowing Durant to carry his grandmother's legacy with every step he takes on the hardwood. With its blend of style and sentiment, the Nike KD 16 in the "B.A.D" colorway stands as a touching tribute. It united Durant's athleticism with a deeply personal narrative. Overall, it is more than just footwear—it's a heartfelt homage to family and the enduring power of memory.

"B.A.D" Nike KD 16

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a light purple performance sole and a midsole of the same shade of purple. The uppers are comprised of more purple mesh, featuring darker tones nearer the top. Dark purple laces complete the design. Also, Kevin Durant's logo is found on the right tongue while "B.A.D." is on the left tongue.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike KD 16 "B.A.D." will be released in December 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

