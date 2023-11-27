What Is Chingy's Best-Selling Song?

Chingy rose to prominence in 2003 with the release of his debut album, Jackpot, which housed hit songs like “Right Thurr.” Between then and 2010, he dropped four additional albums before going on a long hiatus. Subsequently, he returned in 2022, and released his most recent project, Chinglish, in June 2023. Notably, the projects that came after Jackpot achieved varying levels of commercial success. None of them, however, were able to match his debut’s worldwide sales. Throughout his career, Chingy has recorded and released many songs, but his biggest hits were all featured on his debut album and helped boost its overall sales. All things considered, one of these songs stands above the rest in terms of sales.

The Dominance Of “One Call Away”

Chingy during Chingy Visits SkyRock Radio in Paris in Paris, France. (Photo by Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage)

Jackpot was released on July 15, 2003. Prior to its release, the lead single, “Right Thurr," which he recently performed alongside Sexyy Red, dropped in April 2003. Afterward, “Holidae In,” and “One Call Away” followed as the second and third singles respectively. All three songs were chart successes, peaking within the top five of the Billboard Hot 100. Additionally, each of them has sold enough units to earn several certifications. However, when it comes to overall units sold, there is a clear victor, and that is “One Call Away.” The song peaked at number two on the Hot 100 chart and appeared on several other charts in the US and beyond. “One Call Away” is also one of only three songs by Chingy to ever achieve a gold certification in the US, selling over 500,000 units in the States. The certification date was November 10, 2004.

Additionally, “One Call Away” sold 70,000 units in Australia. This earned it a platinum certification from the Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA). While the track failed to sell enough units to gain certifications in other countries, it remains Chingy’s best-selling song overall. “Holidae In” and “Bella Baby” also sold 500,000 units in the US. However, “Holidae In” only sold 35,000 units in Australia, and “Bella Baby” did not reach those numbers in the country. As a result, “Holidae In” is gold-certified in Australia, and “Bella Baby” is yet to gain an ARIA certification.

The Significance Of “One Call Away”

Interestingly, besides “One Call Away,” Chingy’s biggest song is “Right Thurr,” the aforementioned lead single from Jackpot. The song also peaked at number two on the Hot 100 chart. In addition, it achieved higher chart positions than “One Call Away” in New Zealand, Netherlands, Canada, and the UK. Despite its success in the US, however, it is strangely not certified by RIAA. The song only has certifications in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. In detail, it sold 35,000 in Australia, and 5,000 each in Canada and New Zealand. In conclusion, although it is certified in more countries, its overall sales pale in comparison to those of “One Call Away.”

Conclusion

Certainly, the single has also solidified its place as one of Chingy’s most recognizable tracks. The iconic hook sung by Jason Weaver is evergreen and unforgettable. Likewise, Chingy delivered smooth bars, and his signature swag, as heard on most of his songs. The single was written by Chingy, S. Martin, and The Trak Starz, with the latter credited with producing the track. All in all, “One Call Away” remains a standout moment in Chingy’s discography and a nostalgic emblem of the early 2000s Hip Hop era. Equally, it is a testament to the rapper’s impact on the rap scene of that time. Of all the songs in his catalog, Chingy literally struck gold with “One Call Away,” and it will continue to be celebrated as a quintessential 2000s track.

