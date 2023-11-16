Cole & Dylan Sprouse Trolled Over “Zack & Cody” Meme

Fans have rushed to troll Cody and Dylan Sprouse about a reference from The Suite Life On Deck that has suddenly become relevant. In the 2009 episode, "When In Rome", Zack & Cody attempt to make a reservation at a prestigious restaurant. However, the owner tells them that the next available reservation is "November 16, 2023". Now, nearly 15 years after the episode originally aired, people have flocked to the brothers' social media accounts to remind them of their reservation.

"Hey Dylan! This is a reminder that your appointment at Chef Gigi's is set for tomorrow at 7:30pm, to confirm respond YES. To decline respond NO. Thank you," one person wrote in the comments of Dylan's most recent Instagram post. It's a joke being repeated hundreds of times across both men's Instagram pages, their primary social media accounts. Furthermore, another actor from the show, Adrian R’Mante, posted a TikTok in which he reacted to the scene. The show, a spin-off of The Suite Life Of Zack & Cody, ended in 2011.

Where Are Cole & Dylan Sprouse Now

The twin brothers are now 31 years old. After The Suite Life On Deck ended in 2011, Cole largely stepped away from acting until 2017, when he joined the primary cast of Riverdale as Archie Andrew's best friend, Jughead. The bizarre and wildly popular CW show wrapped up earlier this year. Cole gained something of a cult following thanks to just how the bizarre ended up being. The show went from being a "darker" take on the Archie comics to including superpowers and time travel. Additionally, Sprouse will appear in a Frankenstein-inspired horror comedy called Lisa Frankenstein next year.

Meanwhile, Dylan has almost completely stepped away from acting since the end of his time on The Disney Channel. He has made a handful of feature film appearances, most recently in 2023's Beautiful Disaster. However, he has been much more focused on other ventures such as comic book writing, and running a high-protein dairy brand. At the time of writing, there is no word if the brothers are feeling like Italian food tonight.

