Grammy 2024 Nominees: A Look At Best Comedy Album

The Grammy Awards have been recognizing comedy recordings since the 1959 ceremony when the category was first introduced. At the time, it was known as the Best Comedy Performance category, and it has since gone through a couple of name changes. However, from 2004 until now, it has been referred to as the Best Comedy Album category. Showcasing outstanding comedy recordings, this award has gone to some of the most prominent names in comedy over the years. The nominees for the 2024 Grammys were recently announced. In a similar fashion, the Best Comedy Album category houses big names. With five comedy icons in the running, here are the Grammys 2024 nominees for Best Comedy Album.

Selective Outrage - Chris Rock

Chris Rock has gained widespread success through his work in stand-up comedy. He often explores racial, social, and political issues with a sharp, humorous, and thought-provoking edge. Throughout his career, Rock has made several appearances in film and TV series of various genres. However, his most notable appearance was arguably in Saturday Night Live, the sketch comedy show that introduced him to the world.

Since leaving SNL in 1993, Rock has come to be regarded as one of the funniest men in America. While he has been active in the entertainment industry for over three decades, he shows no signs of stopping. With three Grammys to his name in this category, he is now looking to snag a fourth win in 2024 with Selective Outrage. In the special, Rock addresses several things. However, the most popular topic he discussed was certainly the infamous Will Smith Oscars slap. Released as Netflix’s first-ever live event, Selective Outrage was widely polarizing. However, it has earned various accolades, including three Primetime Emmy nominations.

Read More: Donald Glover Says Chris Rock Convinced Him To Get Back To Stand-Up Comedy

Someone You Love - Sarah Silverman

Another SNL alum, Sarah Silverman worked as a writer for the sketch comedy show between 1993 and 1994. Although she was fired after one season, she has grown to become one of the most recognizable comediennes in stand-up comedy. Over the years, the Emmy award-winning performer has released several specials, showcasing her comedic talents. Two of the most popular ones are Jesus Is Magic (2005) and the Grammy-nominated We Are Miracles (2014). Also, she created and starred in The Sarah Silverman Program, a TV program that ran on Comedy Central from 2007 to 2010.

Silverman’s nomination at the 2024 Grammys is her third nomination so far. However, if she takes the statuette home next year, it would be her first win. Someone You Love is also her first stand-up special since the equally Grammy-nominated A Speck of Dust (2017). Released as an HBO Original, the special can be watched on the streaming service.

I Wish You Would - Trevor Noah

Amongst his many talents, Trevor Noah’s comedic gift shines brightest. The South African comedian and former TV host achieved international fame as the host of The Daily Show. He succeeded Jon Stewart in 2015 and departed as its host in 2022. However, his career is far from over.

Noah has earned many accolades for his work. He received 11 Primetime Emmy nominations so far, winning one for Outstanding Short Form Variety Series in 2017. In addition, Noah received his first Grammy nomination in 2020 for the Netflix special, Trevor Noah: Son Of Patricia. His nomination at the 2024 Grammys makes it his second attempt at claiming the award for Best Comedy Album. With I Wish You Would, he might be able to achieve what Son of Patricia couldn’t and win his first Grammy.

Read More: Trevor Noah Discusses “Daily Show” Departure & Future Plans

I’m An Entertainer - Wanda Sykes

I’m an Entertainer premiered on May 23, 2023, on Netflix. It is Sykes’ first comedy special to earn a Grammy nomination, so it’s an important entry in her catalog. Wanda Sykes has been in the entertainment industry for over 30 years and counting. After building an iron-clad career, at this point, her reputation precedes her. Over the years, Sykes has been recognized by many awarding bodies. She has received a whopping 17 Primetime Emmys nominations, winning one for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series. Winning the Best Comedy Album award at the 2024 Grammys would be a big win for the comedy veteran.

What’s In A Name? - Dave Chappelle

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 25: Dave Chappelle performs to a sold out crowd onstage at the Hollywood Palladium on March 25, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/WireImage)

Based on achievements alone, the hilarious veteran Dave Chappelle is the biggest competition to the other nominees on this list. He’s been on a winning streak since his first nomination for Best Comedy Album in 2018. Since then, he has won three more awards in the category, winning all four of his nominations. If Chappelle emerges victorious once again at the 2024 Grammys, his unbeaten streak would continue. That would make him a five-time winner of the Best Comedy Album Grammy. Winning a fifth award in this category would also tie him with comedy greats, George Carlin and Richard Pryor. The only other performer with more wins is Bill Cosby, who has won the award seven times. What’s in a Name, the stand-up special that pays homage to Chappelle’s alma mater and his comedy roots, is available to stream on Netflix.

[via]