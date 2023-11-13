PinkyDoll Roasted Into Oblivion After Previewing “Yes Popcorn” Song

PinkyDoll is someone who burst onto the scene out of nowhere. Overall, she is known as a TikTok NPC streamer. For those who don't know, NPC streams are a relatively new phenomenon. They involve a person in front of the camera simply acting like an NPC based on donations made by the chat. PinkyDoll is the most viral of these streamers thanks to the unique things she does, such as trying to pop popcorn with a hair straightener. Although some are freaked out by these streams, she remains popular on the platform.

Since she started to go viral, the TikTok star has been able to maintain relevancy. For instance, she has linked up with a plethora of Twitch streamers. Moreover, she even got to hang out with NLE Choppa recently. The Laval, Quebec-based content creator continues to try new things, and she is eager to expand her career. In fact, she is now trying her hand at music. Below, you can see a preview of her track "Yes Popcorn" which is a reference to her streams.

PinkyDoll In The Studio

Unfortunately for PinkyDoll, this song is very much "not it." From the autotune to the weak hook, fans are not feeling this at all. The tweet above eventually got ratio'd pretty hard with Twitter users going in on the viral star. "As a child I thought 2023 would have flying cars, robot maids, and teleportation. Not…whatever the fuck the shit is," one person wrote. "She is trash, this song trash, the attempt(give you credit but trash) Now a days anyone will do anything for some attention smh," said another.

Fans React

Sometimes, it is simply better to stay in one's lane. Trying to get viral hits in the music world has become a popular practice over the last few years. Sometimes, it works but other times it results in massive failures. For PinkyDoll, it appears as though the latter is true. Let us know what you think of the track, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world. We will be sure to keep you informed.

