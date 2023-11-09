Andre Iguodala Named Acting NBPA Director

Andre Iguodala has been named the acting director of the NBPA following the resignation of Tamika Tremaglio. A formal search for a new executive director will begin in the new year. However, it is unknown at this time if Iguodala will be considered for the permanent position. Iguodala has been a longtime member of the NBPA's executive committee. Outside of basketball, Iguodala has found a good deal of business success. This includes founding a $200 million venture capitalist fund with Mosaic General Partnership.

"Having a former player lead as executive director of the union is an exciting proposition. We thank Tamika for her service and leadership throughout the CBA process and are thrilled to welcome Andre as acting executive director," NBPA President CJ McCollum said in a statement. Tremaglio oversaw the renegotiation of the league's CBA this past April.

Iguodala Retires From NBA

Last month, Iguodala officially retired from the NBA. “Time started to get limited for me and I didn’t want to put anything in the back seat. I didn’t want to have to try to delegate time anymore. Especially with on the court, off the court with family. A lot. You want to play at a high level. But then family is a lot. My son is 16 and then two girls. So, [I’m] looking forward to seeing them grow up in those important years," Iguodala told Marc J. Spears of Andscape.

Iguodala was drafted 9th overall by the Sixers in 2004 following two seasons of college ball at Arizona. He stayed in Philly until 2012 before being traded to the Nuggets. However, Iguodala's most successful tenure would come in a six-year tenure with the Warriors. After signing with Golden State in 2013, Iguodala became a core member of the team's late 2010s dynasty. He won four rings alongside Draymond Green and the Splash Brothers. He was a free agent at the time of his retirement, having been released by the Warriors after a second stint with the team between 2021 and 2023.

