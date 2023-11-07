LeBron James Confirms Bronny Is Headed “In The Right Direction” Following Cardiac Arrest

LeBron James says that his son, Bronny, is headed "in the right direction," after suffering cardiac arrest during a USC practice in July. He provided the update while speaking with reporters at a post-game press conference on Monday.

"Things are going in the right direction with Bronny's progress," LeBron said. "He's doing rehab. Every week he gets to do more and more and more. We have a big moment at the end of this month to see if we can continue to go forward. If he's cleared, we'll be not too long away from him being back on the floor and back with his teammates and practicing, with the notion of being back on the floor and playing in game situations."

Bronny James Attends USC Vs. San Jose State

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 26: USC basketball player Bronny James jokes around on the sidelines during a game between the San Jose State Spartans and the USC Trojans on August 26, 2023, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Bronny went into cardiac arrest while participating in a basketball workout at the university in July. The next month, his family announced he was diagnosed with "an anatomically and functionally significant congenital heart defect.” Then, in October, LeBron confirmed that Bronny underwent "successful" surgery to correct the problem. "Bronny is doing extremely well. He’s began his rehab to get back on the floor this season.” USC Basketball coach Andy Enfield also confirmed that Bronny wasn't practicing to start the season but added: "Bronny's doing very well, but we just can't comment on anything medically. He's going to class and doing extremely well in school, and we're really excited for him."

Bronny committed to play his college basketball at USC, earlier this year. At the time, LeBron said it was "one of the best days of my life." Be on the lookout for further updates on when Bronny hits the court for USC on HotNewHipHop.

