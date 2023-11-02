Francis Ngannou Wants To Prioritize Tyson Fury Rematch

Francis Ngannou has confirmed that he will not appeal the result of his fight against Tyson Fury and will instead push for a rematch as soon as possible. "The rematch is what I want next the most. As for right now I feel like there is a lot of options for me, but I want to choose wisely, and I would go for the rematch first," Ngannou told TMZ. Ngannou defied the odds to earn a split decision loss to Fury in their fight last weekend. Even Fury gave the former MMA fighter props. "He's given me probably one of my toughest fights in the last 10 years. He's a good boxer, He's a lot better than I thought he'd be and he gave me a good fight," Fury said after the bout.

Despite Fury having just set a date next February for his historic unification bout against Oleksandr Uysk, Ngannou wants his rematch first. "My best scenario in boxing is to wait for Fury. If Usyk can step out and let me fight Fury, I'll fight Fury, then I'll let them do whatever they do. I'll go back, maybe do some MMA fight and come back with some people in boxing," Ngannou explained.

Ngannou Not Appealing Fight Result

Furthermore, Ngannou shot down any notion that he would be appealing the fight result. "Who am I gonna appeal to? [The British Boxing Commission]? I have no chance. I think that's just another way of humiliation," Ngannou argued. Instead, as mentioned, he wants to rectify the loss with a rematch win. However, Fury is yet to comment on Ngannou's challenge.

One boxer who is filing an appeal, however, is Dillon Danis. Last month, the MMA fighter officially appealed the result of his boxing match against Logan Paul. It's unclear exactly what Danis is appealing, given he clearly met the threshold for a disqualification given his attempted illegal grab on Paul in the dying seconds of the fight. Furthermore, given how thoroughly Paul was beating Danis at the time of the DQ, it's likely that the fight would be ruled a unanimous decision win for Paul. Additionally, Paul responded to the announcement, calling it "embarrassing and desperate".

