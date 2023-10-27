Dalvin Cook To Discuss Trade With Jets

Dalvin Cook, frustrated with his lack of playing time, has stated he will be speak with the Jets front office about the possibility of a trade. "It's something I can't control, that my name is being floated around in trade rumors. It might be a good thing. Maybe [it's] a bad thing," Cook told reporters. Furthermore, while Cook did not state that he necessarily wanted to be traded, he did clarify that he was willing to do what was "best for everybody".

Cook, who was released by the Vikings during the offseason, signed with the Jets after a lack of a competitive market emerged for his services. At the time of his signing, Cook said he and RB1 Breece Hall would be the best backfield duo in the league. While Hall has a league-high yards per carry, Cook is dead last. Through six games, Cook has 39 carries and just 109 yards. While never a big YPC player, Cook entered 2023 on the back of four consecutive 1000-yard seasons.

Cook Contract Likely To Deter Suitors

It's clear that Cook wants to be in an environment where he is getting more touches per game. However, there aren't a lot of opportunities like that in the league right now. Furthermore, having Cook active for games while on the 53-man roster will cost a team $3.3 million for the rest of the season. It's simply not an appealing prospect for most of the league.

However, that leaves Cook in limbo and deeply frustrated about it. "Of course it's frustrating. I'm an honest person, man. I work. I want to play. That's just anyway. And, yeah, it's frustrating. It's new for me. I come from getting the ball 20 times a game, or however many times. Of course it's frustrating. It's something that I've been adapting to," Cook said. "I thought teaming up with Breece would be the best thing in the world for the New York Jets. We all thought it was going to be more than what it is. But I wasn't thinking of a percentage of him getting the ball or me getting the ball. I wasn't thinking like that. I just thought ... the touches will get spread around."

