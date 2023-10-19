Michigan Hit With NCAA Investigation For Illegal Scouting

The Michigan Wolverines, currently the #2 team in the country, have been hit with an NCAA sign-stealing investigation. Michigan and their conference, the Big Ten, were informed of the investigation earlier this week. While the NCAA does not have specific rules against sign-stealing, there are by-laws concerning in-person scouting of future opponents, which is what Michigan has been accused of. An initial report by Yahoo Sports alleged that Michigan had people at the games of their upcoming opponents this season to collect offensive and defensive call signs. Furthermore, if found guilty, the NCAA could level some harsh penalties against the program. This could include postseason bans and expunging their season record.

"The university is fully cooperating with the Big Ten and NCAA. At the University of Michigan, we are committed to the highest ethical and integrity standards for all members of our community," Michigan said in a statement. However, they also noted that the investigation will have no impact on this weekend's rivalry game against Michigan State. The Wolverines are 7-0 and boast the best defense in college football, allowing just 6.7 points and 233.1 yards per game.

More NCAA Trouble For Michigan

However, this isn't the first time that the Wolverines have run afoul of the NCAA this season. Veteran head coach Jim Harbaugh began the season on a three-game suspension. That was in relation to alleged recruiting violations, namely contacting recruits during the COVID recruiting freeze. Furthermore, Harbaugh refused to cooperate with NCAA investigators over the issue. The school is facing four Level II violations over the matter, which will be ruled on next year.

Michigan has five games left on its regular-season schedule as the team fights in the final four-team College Football Playoff. After Michigan State, the Wolverines play Purdue, #7 Penn State, and Maryland. Additionally, they end the season against #3 Ohio State in what is one of the most highly-anticipated editions of The Big Game in recent years. Furthermore, five opponents have been informed about Michigan's alleged illegal scouting.

