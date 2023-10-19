sign stealing
- SportsPurdue Claims To Have Evidence Of Michigan Sign-StealingHead coach Ryan Walters says he's read to take on the embattled school this weekend.By Ben Mock
- SportsBig Ten Schools Call For Action On Michigan Sign-StealingMichigan's regular opponents wants some sort of punishment for the Wolverines.By Ben Mock
- SportsTCU Used "Dummy Signals" To Thwart Michigan Sign-Stealing During CFPTCU prevailed in one of the greatest upsets of the 2022 college football season.By Ben Mock
- SportsMichigan Hit With NCAA Investigation For Illegal ScoutingMichigan is accused of sending scouts to the games of their upcoming opponents.By Ben Mock