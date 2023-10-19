How “Rapper’s Delight” Helped Solidify Hip Hop

In the crucible of the late 1970s Bronx, New York, a subculture was on its way to redefine music. Hip hop, with its roots in block parties and underground clubs, found its breakthrough moment with the 1979 classic "Rapper's Delight," a game-changing track by the Sugarhill Gang. Technically a one-hit-wonder in hip hop, the group would defy this reputation. Their song would play a pivotal role in influencing the culture, music, and future generations of artists.

“Rapper’s Delight” As A Commercial Success

The success of "Rapper's Delight" was nothing short of revolutionary. In the late '70s, disco ruled the airwaves, however, the Sugarhill Gang's hit would defy trends and enter the top 40 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song would even go on to sell millions of copies, making it a commercial triumph highlighting a shifting musical landscape and a growing appetite for something fresh. With its danceable beat and catchy lyrics, "Rapper's Delight" transcended the boundaries of musical genres. The Sugarhill Gang's success would help pave the way for hip hop's future crossover appeal.

The genre of hip-hop existed mostly as an underground phenomenon before "Rapper's Delight." Even though the Sugarhill Gang came from New Jersey, their song would introduce hip-hop to audiences around the world. Suddenly, the rhythmic and poetic stylings of MCs would become a cultural phenomenon that would transcend geographic and cultural boundaries. Artists such as Run-DMC, The Beastie Boys, LL Cool J (and more) would further define what the Sugarhill Gang achieved.

Artistic Showcase & Long Length

I said-a hip, hop, the hippie, the hippie

To the hip hip hop-a you don't stop the rock

It to the bang-bang boogie, say up jump the boogie

To the rhythm of the boogie, the beat

This small excerpt from "Rapper's Delight" represents some of the most well-known lyrics in hip-hop. Such simple and catchy wordplay would inspire future rappers to develop more complex rhyme schemes heard in contemporary hip-hop. A defining feature of "Rapper's Delight" is its extended rap verses, clocking in at over 14 minutes, as well as no main hook. This departure from conventional song structure provided a platform for MCs to showcase their lyrical abilities and rhythmic mastery. Groups like Wu-Tang Clan would continue this tradition with songs like "Protect Ya Neck" and "Triumph." Although not necessarily 14 minutes, these records show the demand for compositions that challenge preconceived notions about any limitations of the genre.

"Rapper's Delight" Influences Sampling & Production

Hip-hop uses sampling to weave together musical elements from various genres that form the instrumental. Marley Marl, Kool Herc, Grandmaster Flash, Afrika Bambaataa, as well as the Sugarhill Gang, helped make sampling become mainstream. The art of sampling is now a hallmark of hip-hop production and is used by producers such as RZA, Kanye West, and Dr. Dre. These producers would take sampling to a whole new level by including intertwining multiple samples in each song. Dre's "California Love" is a good example. It includes samples of Joe Cocker's "Woman To Woman," Kleeer's "Intimate Connection," and Ronnie Hudson's "West Coast Poplock."

The hit "Rapper's Delight" is also in samples and remixes in dozens of songs, too. MCs like the Beastie Boys used the beat in their song "Triple Double," 50 Cent did a sort of remix with "Gangsta's Delight," and Father MC and Jodeci used the sample in "Everything's Gonna Be Alright." These are just a few examples as hundreds more exist.

Cultural Impact

Beyond its musical influence, the success of "Rapper's Delight" would have a profound cultural impact. The song would contribute to the rise of hip-hop as a powerful force in music, fashion, and art. People of every age and background would try to embody the dance moves that went along with the song. A notable rendition of the song is included in the '90s hit movie The Wedding Singer, which features iconic music of the '80s. The Sugarhill gang's hit would also become a voice for marginalized communities and spark a creative revolution. "Rapper's Delight" is an anthem for a generation pivotal in changing the culture.

Decades after its release, the legacy of "Rapper's Delight" endures. The song continues to inspire new generations of artists, serving as a foundational text in the hip-hop canon. Its impact is global in terms of popularity in hip-hop today. The Sugarhill Gang's only mainstream hit, "Rapper's Delight" paved the way for artists to pursue careers in hip-hop and became an essential piece in creating musical and cultural diversification.